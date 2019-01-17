DGAP-CMS: Daimler AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Daimler AG / Ersetzung der Deutschen Zahlstelle


Daimler AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation


17.01.2019 / 10:00


Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Daimler AG

DE000A11QSB8

DE000A168650

DE000A169G07

DE000A169G15

DE000A169NA6

DE000A169NB4

DE000A169NC2

DE000A1MLXN3

DE000A1PGWA5

DE000A1R04X6

DE000A1R0691

DE000A1R0TN7

DE000A1TNJ97

DE000A1TNK86

DE000A2AAL23

DE000A2AAL31

DE000A2DADM7

DE000A2GSCW3

DE000A2GSCX1

DE000A2GSCY9

DE000A2GSLY0

XS1078028864

XS1212617663

XS1245694861

XS1253503210

XS1294414617

XS1550169574

XS1614244710

Mitteilung gemäß § 12 der Emissionsbedingungen der jeweiligen
Schuldverschreibungen (wie nachfolgend definiert)

Ersetzung der CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (ehemals CITIGROUP GLOBAL
MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG) durch die CITIBANK EUROPE PLC, GERMANY BRANCH, als
deutsche Zahlstelle im Zusammenhang mit den folgenden Schuldverschreibungen
(zusammen, die "Schuldverschreibungen"), die im Rahmen des Daimler Euro
Medium Term Note Programme (das "Programm") begeben wurden:

EUR 500.000.000 1,875 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. Juli 2024
EUR 1.000.000.000 0,625 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 5. März 2020
EUR 1.000.000.000 0,875 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. Januar 2021
EUR 1.000.000.000 1,40 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. Januar 2024
EUR 1.250.000.000 0,25 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Mai 2020
EUR 750.000.000 0,75 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Mai 2023
EUR 1.250.000.000 1,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Mai 2028
EUR 750.000.000 2,625 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 2. April 2019
EUR 750.000.000 2,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. September 2022
EUR 750.000.000 2,250 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 24. Januar 2022
EUR 500.000.000 2,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. März 2023
EUR 750.000.000 1,750 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 21. Januar 2020
EUR 750.000.000 2,000 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 25. Juni 2021
EUR 750.000.000 2,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 7. April 2020
EUR 1.500.000.000 0,50 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 9. September 2019
EUR 1.000.000.000 1,50 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 9. März 2026
EUR 1.250.000.000 0,85 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 28. Februar 2025
EUR 1.500.000.000 1,5 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 3. Juli 2029
EUR 1.300.000.000 2,125 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 3. Juli 2037
EUR 1.250.000.000 variabel verzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 3.
Juli 2024

EUR 1.000.000.000 1,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 15. November 2027
EUR 300.000.000 variabel verzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 24.
Juni 2019

NZD 100.000.000 4,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. April 2019
HKD 600.000.000 1,86 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. Juni 2019
NOK 500.000.000 2,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 1. Oktober 2020
EUR 51.500.000 1,60 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 1. Oktober 2025
EUR 185.000.000 1,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Januar 2030
HKD 615.000.000 2,29 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 9. Mai 2022

Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch mit Sitz in Frankfurter Welle,
Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland hat Citigroup Global
Markets Europe AG mit Sitz in Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323
Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland als deutsche Zahlstelle der
Schuldverschreibungen ersetzt.

Wir möchten Sie auf Folgendes hinweisen:

1. Ersetzung

Mit Wirkung ab dem 17. Januar 2019 (der "Ersetzungstag")

1.1 hat Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch Citigroup Global Markets Europe
AG als deutsche Zahlstelle nach Maßgabe von § 6 der Emissionsbedingungen
jeder Serie von Schuldverschreibungen ersetzt;

1.2 hat Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch sämtliche Verpflichtungen, die
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in ihrer Eigenschaft als deutsche
Zahlstelle aus den Schuldverschreibungen entstehen, übernommen; und

1.3 ist Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG von sämtlichen Verpflichtungen
freigestellt worden, die ihr in ihrer Eigenschaft als deutsche Zahlstelle
aus den Schuldverschreibungen entstehen.

2. Korrespondenz

Ab dem Ersetzungstag ist sämtliche an Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in
ihrer Funktion als deutsche Zahlstelle gerichtete Korrespondenz im
Zusammenhang mit den Schuldverschreibungen ausschließlich an die Citibank
Europe plc, Germany Branch an ihre vorstehend angegebene Anschrift zu
übermitteln.

Diese Bekanntmachung ist in deutscher Sprache abgefasst. Eine
englischsprachige Übersetzung ist beigefügt. Der deutsche Text ist bindend
und maßgeblich. Die Übersetzung in die englische Sprache ist unverbindlich.














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 137

70327 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
