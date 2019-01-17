DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Daimler AG / Ersetzung der Deutschen Zahlstelle





Daimler AG



DE000A11QSB8



DE000A168650



DE000A169G07



DE000A169G15



DE000A169NA6



DE000A169NB4



DE000A169NC2



DE000A1MLXN3



DE000A1PGWA5



DE000A1R04X6



DE000A1R0691



DE000A1R0TN7



DE000A1TNJ97



DE000A1TNK86



DE000A2AAL23



DE000A2AAL31



DE000A2DADM7



DE000A2GSCW3



DE000A2GSCX1



DE000A2GSCY9



DE000A2GSLY0



XS1078028864



XS1212617663



XS1245694861



XS1253503210



XS1294414617



XS1550169574



XS1614244710



Mitteilung gemäß § 12 der Emissionsbedingungen der jeweiligen

Schuldverschreibungen (wie nachfolgend definiert)



Ersetzung der CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (ehemals CITIGROUP GLOBAL

MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG) durch die CITIBANK EUROPE PLC, GERMANY BRANCH, als

deutsche Zahlstelle im Zusammenhang mit den folgenden Schuldverschreibungen

(zusammen, die "Schuldverschreibungen"), die im Rahmen des Daimler Euro

Medium Term Note Programme (das "Programm") begeben wurden:



EUR 500.000.000 1,875 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. Juli 2024

EUR 1.000.000.000 0,625 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 5. März 2020

EUR 1.000.000.000 0,875 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. Januar 2021

EUR 1.000.000.000 1,40 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. Januar 2024

EUR 1.250.000.000 0,25 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Mai 2020

EUR 750.000.000 0,75 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Mai 2023

EUR 1.250.000.000 1,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Mai 2028

EUR 750.000.000 2,625 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 2. April 2019

EUR 750.000.000 2,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. September 2022

EUR 750.000.000 2,250 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 24. Januar 2022

EUR 500.000.000 2,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. März 2023

EUR 750.000.000 1,750 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 21. Januar 2020

EUR 750.000.000 2,000 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 25. Juni 2021

EUR 750.000.000 2,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 7. April 2020

EUR 1.500.000.000 0,50 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 9. September 2019

EUR 1.000.000.000 1,50 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 9. März 2026

EUR 1.250.000.000 0,85 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 28. Februar 2025

EUR 1.500.000.000 1,5 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 3. Juli 2029

EUR 1.300.000.000 2,125 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 3. Juli 2037

EUR 1.250.000.000 variabel verzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 3.

Juli 2024



EUR 1.000.000.000 1,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 15. November 2027

EUR 300.000.000 variabel verzinsliche Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 24.

Juni 2019



NZD 100.000.000 4,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. April 2019

HKD 600.000.000 1,86 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 12. Juni 2019

NOK 500.000.000 2,00 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 1. Oktober 2020

EUR 51.500.000 1,60 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 1. Oktober 2025

EUR 185.000.000 1,375 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 11. Januar 2030

HKD 615.000.000 2,29 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 9. Mai 2022



Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch mit Sitz in Frankfurter Welle,

Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland hat Citigroup Global

Markets Europe AG mit Sitz in Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323

Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland als deutsche Zahlstelle der

Schuldverschreibungen ersetzt.



Wir möchten Sie auf Folgendes hinweisen:



1. Ersetzung



Mit Wirkung ab dem 17. Januar 2019 (der "Ersetzungstag")



1.1 hat Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch Citigroup Global Markets Europe

AG als deutsche Zahlstelle nach Maßgabe von § 6 der Emissionsbedingungen

jeder Serie von Schuldverschreibungen ersetzt;



1.2 hat Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch sämtliche Verpflichtungen, die

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in ihrer Eigenschaft als deutsche

Zahlstelle aus den Schuldverschreibungen entstehen, übernommen; und



1.3 ist Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG von sämtlichen Verpflichtungen

freigestellt worden, die ihr in ihrer Eigenschaft als deutsche Zahlstelle

aus den Schuldverschreibungen entstehen.



2. Korrespondenz



Ab dem Ersetzungstag ist sämtliche an Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in

ihrer Funktion als deutsche Zahlstelle gerichtete Korrespondenz im

Zusammenhang mit den Schuldverschreibungen ausschließlich an die Citibank

Europe plc, Germany Branch an ihre vorstehend angegebene Anschrift zu

übermitteln.



Diese Bekanntmachung ist in deutscher Sprache abgefasst. Eine

englischsprachige Übersetzung ist beigefügt. Der deutsche Text ist bindend

und maßgeblich. Die Übersetzung in die englische Sprache ist unverbindlich.

