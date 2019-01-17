DGAP-CMS: Daimler AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2019. január 17., csütörtök, 10:00
DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Daimler AG / Ersetzung der Deutschen Zahlstelle
Daimler AG
DE000A11QSB8
Mitteilung gemäß § 12 der Emissionsbedingungen der jeweiligen
Ersetzung der CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (ehemals CITIGROUP GLOBAL
EUR 500.000.000 1,875 % Schuldverschreibungen fällig am 8. Juli 2024
Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch mit Sitz in Frankfurter Welle,
Wir möchten Sie auf Folgendes hinweisen:
1. Ersetzung
Mit Wirkung ab dem 17. Januar 2019 (der "Ersetzungstag")
1.1 hat Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch Citigroup Global Markets Europe
1.2 hat Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch sämtliche Verpflichtungen, die
1.3 ist Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG von sämtlichen Verpflichtungen
2. Korrespondenz
Ab dem Ersetzungstag ist sämtliche an Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in
Diese Bekanntmachung ist in deutscher Sprache abgefasst. Eine
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 137
|70327 Stuttgart
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
766787 17.01.2019
