1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Malte

Last name(s):

Peters



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MorphoSys AG





b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

103.40 EUR





33811.80 EUR



103.30 EUR





67868.10 EUR



103.20 EUR





5779.20 EUR



103.50 EUR





7141.50 EUR



103.30 EUR





12602.60 EUR



103.30 EUR





5268.30 EUR



103.30 EUR





1859.40 EUR



103.30 EUR





9503.60 EUR



103.30 EUR





3202.30 EUR



103.30 EUR





13842.20 EUR



103.30 EUR





12292.70 EUR



103.30 EUR





12602.60 EUR



103.30 EUR





9297.00 EUR



103.30 EUR





3305.60 EUR



103.30 EUR





3305.60 EUR



103.30 EUR





8677.20 EUR



103.30 EUR





10020.10 EUR



103.30 EUR





12602.60 EUR



103.30 EUR





12912.50 EUR



103.20 EUR





18885.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





23529.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





10836.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





13312.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





15480.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





24045.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





17337.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





2064.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





16512.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





10216.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





16305.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





9288.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





8772.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





8772.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





22084.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





12280.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





14448.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





28896.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





2373.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





12796.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





17647.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





22807.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





5056.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





19195.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





12590.40 EUR



103.20 EUR





8152.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





19195.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





19195.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





11971.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





6501.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





4024.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





4231.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





16924.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





4334.40 EUR



103.00 EUR





26265.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





11433.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





11433.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





4532.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





12566.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





1133.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





8549.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





8034.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





25956.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





3193.00 EUR



103.00 EUR





17819.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





98659.20 EUR



103.20 EUR





2064.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





2064.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





2064.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





2064.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





6398.40 EUR



103.20 EUR





10113.60 EUR



103.20 EUR





2476.80 EUR



103.20 EUR





2064.00 EUR



103.20 EUR





3199.20 EUR



103.50 EUR





12937.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

103.21 EUR





980978.20 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-15; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



