HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast and a significantly better adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") as currently expected by the market

Berlin, 18 January 2019 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, HelloFresh SE ("Company") achieved on a constant currency basis on a group level revenue growth of approx. 41% for the fiscal year 2018 and will therefore - due to the better than expected performance in the fourth quarter 2018 - exceed its latest forecast of 32% to 37%. Revenue of Green Chef Corporation and Chef"s Plate Inc., which were acquired in 2018, were neither part of the latest revenue growth forecast nor are they part of the preliminary revenue growth numbers.

Revenue on the group level for the fiscal year 2018 is expected to range from EUR 1,275 million to EUR 1,279 million. Thereof, the US segment is expected to contribute EUR 732 million to EUR 734 million and the segment International is expected to contribute EUR 543 million to EUR 545 million. Revenue of the HelloFresh Group include revenue of Green Chef Corporation and Chef"s Plate Inc., which were acquired in 2018.

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, the HelloFresh Group expects to achieve a contribution margin exceeding 27.0% in the fiscal year 2018, outperforming the latest forecast of "better than 25%".

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, the adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2018 (including the earnings of Green Chef Corporation and Chef"s Plate Inc., which were acquired in 2018) is expected to amount to between negative EUR 58 million and negative EUR 54 million on the group level, of which between negative EUR 35 million and negative EUR 33 million correspond to the US segment and between positive EUR 13 million and positive EUR 15 million to the International segment; the remainder represents the Holding AEBITDA.

The Company will publish its trading update for the fiscal year 2018 as scheduled on 29 January 2019 and its full annual report for the fiscal year 2018 as scheduled on 6 March 2019.

