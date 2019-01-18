DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG closes the 2018 fiscal year with a loss
2019. január 18., péntek, 06:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Media Release, January 18, 2019
BB Biotech AG closes the 2018 fiscal year with a loss
After a very volatile year for biotechnology stocks, especially in the fourth quarter, BB Biotech AG closed its fiscal year 2018 with a loss of approximately CHF 471 million, based on its preliminary unaudited consolidated results (CHF 688 million profit in the previous year).
As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks BB Biotech AG holds in its investment portfolio.
The publication of all relevant portfolio data will take place on January 18, 2019 at 7:00 am and the complete annual report will be published on February 15, 2019.
For further information:
Company profile
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
767145 18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
