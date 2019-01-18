







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





18.01.2019 / 10:18







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Gutzmer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Schaeffler AG





b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000SHA0159





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.568 EUR





10187.998 EUR



7.59 EUR





10770.21 EUR



7.588 EUR





10129.98 EUR



7.592 EUR





12617.904 EUR



7.594 EUR





14580.48 EUR



7.598 EUR





7400.452 EUR



7.602 EUR





7579.194 EUR



7.606 EUR





7606.00 EUR



7.61 EUR





3454.94 EUR



7.596 EUR





9259.524 EUR



7.60 EUR





10830.00 EUR



7.604 EUR





4881.768 EUR



7.608 EUR





4640.88 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.596 EUR





113939.32 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-16; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























18.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



