DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding insurance compensation
2019. január 18., péntek, 10:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results
Disclosure of Insider Information as per
Wacker Chemie AG / Financial Results
EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding insurance compensation
Munich, January 18, 2019, 10.05 CET - According to today"s preliminary figures, Wacker Chemie AG anticipates EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of about EUR930 million for 2018. That is below recent EBITDA guidance of a mid-single-digit percentage rise versus the previous year"s EUR1,014.1 million.
The reason for the EBITDA decrease is that 2018 earnings guidance included insurance compensation that is still outstanding for the incident at Charleston, Tennessee. As polysilicon production at Charleston reached full capacity only in early December 2018, there was not enough time to conclude talks with the insurer for 2018.
WACKER continues to expect that insurance compensation will fully cover both the repair work at the site and the business interruption loss. This is expected during 2019.
Due to the aforementioned reason, the Group"s net income and net financial debt for 2018 will differ from recent guidance, too. Net income from continuing operations is now expected to be slightly higher than a year earlier (previous guidance: substantially higher than the year before). Net financial debt is likely to be somewhat above EUR600 million at year-end 2018 (previous guidance: about EUR500 million).
WACKER will publish its final figures for 2018 on March 19, 2019.
Issuer and Contact
Wacker Chemie AG
Investor Relations
Additional Information
ISIN: DE000WCH8881
Disclaimer:
This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER"s net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2017 of Wacker Chemie AG which is available for download under www.wacker.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Chemie AG
|Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
|81737 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0049-89-6279-1633
|Fax:
|0049-89-6279-2933
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@wacker.com
|Internet:
|www.wacker.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WCH8881
|WKN:
|WCH888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
767373 18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
