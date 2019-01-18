

München, 18.01.2019 - Hellman & Friedman und Blackstone haben ihr Interesse bezüglich der etwaigen Abgabe eines gemeinsamen freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an die Aktionäre der Scout24 AG gegenüber dem Vorstand der Scout24 AG bekundet. Der Vorstand der Scout24 AG hat den vorgeschlagenen Angebotspreis in Höhe von EUR 43,50 je Aktie als unangemessen zurückgewiesen. Wir werden die Kapitalmärkte in geeigneter und erforderlicher Weise auf dem Laufenden halten.



Der Vorstand



Mitteilende Person und Ansprechpartner für Investor Relations



Britta Schmidt



Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling



Tel.: +49 89 44456 3278



E-Mail: ir@scout24.com ]



Ansprechpartner für die Presse



Jan Flaskamp



Vice President Communications & Marketing



Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721



E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com]

















