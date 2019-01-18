DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Interesse an einem etwaigen Übernahmeangebot seitens Hellman & Friedman und Blackstone

18.01.2019 / 20:41 CET/CEST


München, 18.01.2019 - Hellman & Friedman und Blackstone haben ihr Interesse bezüglich der etwaigen Abgabe eines gemeinsamen freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an die Aktionäre der Scout24 AG gegenüber dem Vorstand der Scout24 AG bekundet. Der Vorstand der Scout24 AG hat den vorgeschlagenen Angebotspreis in Höhe von EUR 43,50 je Aktie als unangemessen zurückgewiesen. Wir werden die Kapitalmärkte in geeigneter und erforderlicher Weise auf dem Laufenden halten.



Der Vorstand



Mitteilende Person und Ansprechpartner für Investor Relations



Britta Schmidt

Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling

Tel.: +49 89 44456 3278

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com]



Ansprechpartner für die Presse



Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com]










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 München

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-Mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indizes: MDAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London





 
