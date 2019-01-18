DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Interest by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone regarding a potential takeover offer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Offer
Scout24 AG: Interest by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone regarding a potential takeover offer
The Management Board
Notifying Person und Investor Relations
Britta Schmidt
Media Relations
Jan Flaskamp
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 AG
|Bothestr. 11-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 44456 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 44456 - 3000
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
767667 18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
