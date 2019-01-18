

Scout24 AG: Interest by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone regarding a potential takeover offer





Munich, January 18, 2019 - Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone have expressed their interest towards the Management Board of Scout24 AG regarding the launch of a potential joint voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Scout24 AG at an offer price of EUR 43.50 per share. The Management Board of Scout24 AG has rejected the proposed offer price as inadequate. We will update the capital markets as appropriate and required.



