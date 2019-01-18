DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Interest by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone regarding a potential takeover offer

Scout24 AG: Interest by Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone regarding a potential takeover offer


Munich, January 18, 2019 - Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone have expressed their interest towards the Management Board of Scout24 AG regarding the launch of a potential joint voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Scout24 AG at an offer price of EUR 43.50 per share. The Management Board of Scout24 AG has rejected the proposed offer price as inadequate. We will update the capital markets as appropriate and required.



The Management Board



Notifying Person und Investor Relations



Britta Schmidt

Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling

Tel.: +49 89 44456 3278

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com]



Media Relations



Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com]










Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London





 
