Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

20.01.2019 / 19:27





20.01.2019 / 19:27





Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the

following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019

German: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/zwischenberichte

English: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports





