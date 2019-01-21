DGAP-AFR: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. január 20., vasárnap, 19:27





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.01.2019 / 19:27


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2019
German: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/zwischenberichte
English: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports














20.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




767697  20.01.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767697&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum