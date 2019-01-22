DGAP-Adhoc: Ouram Holding S.à r.l. submits Request to Convene an Extraordinary Shareholders" Meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel


Ouram Holding S.à r.l. submits Request to Convene an Extraordinary Shareholders" Meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG


21-Jan-2019 / 18:16 CET/CEST


Ouram Holding S.à r.l. submits Request to Convene an Extraordinary Shareholders" Meeting of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Berlin, 21 January 2019. The management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG IMMOBILIEN") has received a request submitted by Ouram Holding S.à r.l.(the "Requesting Party") to convene an extraordinary shareholders" meeting pursuant to Section 122 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act. The Requesting Party therein proposes to put the following items on the meeting"s agenda:



1. The revocation of Messrs. Michael Zahn, Dr. Michael Bütter and Helmut Ullrich, as well as



2. The election of Ms. Beatrice Ruskol, Mr. Amir Ramot, Mr. Klaus Krägel and Mr. Jon Lurie as new members of TLG IMMOBILIEN"s supervisory board.



Notwithstanding further examination, the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN intends to meet the Requesting Party"s request of convocation compliance with its legal obligations, as the statutory prerequisites are satisfied, according to a preliminary assessment, and, in particular, the Requesting Party holds the 20th part of TLG IMMOBILIEN"s share capital. Therefore, TLG IMMOBILIEN"s extraordinary shareholders" meeting can be expected to be held in March 2019.



