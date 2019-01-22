DGAP-DD: SMT Scharf AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.01.2019 / 18:38



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Embert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMT Scharf AG


b) LEI

529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005751986


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
10.80 EUR 108000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.80 EUR 108000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
