DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To USD 6 Billion Share Repurchase Program
2019. január 21., hétfő, 20:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Linde plc Announces New Up To USD 6 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Guildford, UK, 21 January 2019 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding ca. 547 million shares in the period from 1 May 2019 (or the date following the announcement of the end of the existing USD 1.0 billion share repurchase program, if earlier) through 1 February 2021. The purpose of the program shall be to reduce the share capital or to meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.
Person making the notification: Richard Rigby, Media Relations, Linde plc
Forward-looking Statements
Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in the section "Risk Factors" in Linde plc"s European Listing Prospectus, published on October 24, 2018, and Item 8.01 of Linde plc"s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2018, which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc"s forward-looking statements in light of those risks.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.lindeplc.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
768143 21-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
