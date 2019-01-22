

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Bank AG

Street:

Taunusanlage 12

Postal code:

60325

City:

Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

16 Jan 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.03 %

9.73 %

12.76 %

2066773131

Previous notification

2.99 %

9.69 %

12.68 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008



62595437

%

3.03 %

Total

62595437

3.03 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

16821710

0.81 %

Right of use over shares



at any time

7790986

0.38 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

18.01.2019 to 19.01.2022



17744482

0.86 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020



124013092

6.0003 %





Total

166370270

8.05 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Short Put Options

18.01.2019 to 18.12.2020



Physical

25778871

1.25 %

Equity Swaps

12.02.2019 to 14.02.2023



Cash

2130777

0.10 %

Long Call Options

23.04.2019



Cash

1762

0.0001 %

Equity Futures

18.01.2019 to 15.03.2019



Cash

6808844

0.33 %

Short Put Warrants

11.03.2019



Cash

6704

0.0003 %







Total

34726958

1.68 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Third Party Management Company SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS (Jersey) Limited

%

%

%

UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

8.88 %

11.35 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Jan 2019



