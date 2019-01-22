DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated December 19, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a third tranche of up to USD 70 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from

January 14, 2018 until and including January 18, 2019 amounts to 126,207

shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume



acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

14- January

25,650

31.3450

803,999.25

-2019







15- January

25,550

31.4673

803,989.52

-2019







16- January

25,119

32.0067

803,976.30

-2019







17- Janaury

25,018

32.1357

803,970.94

-2019







18- January

24,870

32.3280

803,997.36

-2019







Total

126,207

31.8159

4,019,933.36

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from December 19,

2018 until and including January 18, 2019 amounts to 517,502 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 22 January 2019



Managing Board



Contacts:



QIAGEN







QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail: ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail: pr@qiagen.com















