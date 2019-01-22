DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

2019. január 22., kedd, 12:15





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback program


KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information


22.01.2019 / 12:15


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / 1st Interim Announcement

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim
Announcement

KWS SAAT SE / share buyback

In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019,
KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,576 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
19, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
would commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The
share buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. The sole purpose of acquiring
the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within
the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:








































DatumTotal number ofAverage stockVolume (EUR)

shares bought backmarket prize (EUR)

(number)

January 14, 2019236281.411066,412.9960
January 15, 2019270288.563077,912.0100
January 16, 2019220294.522764,794.9940
January 17, 2019446296.9417132,435.9982
January 18, 2019404298.9282120,766.9928




In total1,576293.3522462,322.9910














Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http://
www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).

Einbeck, January 22, 2019

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board














22.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




768415  22.01.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768415&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum