DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback program





KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information





22.01.2019 / 12:15





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information



KWS SAAT SE / share buyback program / 1st Interim Announcement



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim

Announcement



KWS SAAT SE / share buyback



In the period from January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019,

KWS SAAT SE bought back a total of 1,576 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the

framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December

19, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

would commence on January 9, 2019 (earliest possible acquisition date). The

share buyback commenced on January 14, 2019. The sole purpose of acquiring

the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within

the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

January 14, 2019 up to and including January 18, 2019 and the daily volumeweighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



















Datum

Total number of

Average stock

Volume (EUR)



shares bought back

market prize (EUR)





(number)





January 14, 2019

236

281.4110

66,412.9960

January 15, 2019

270

288.5630

77,912.0100

January 16, 2019

220

294.5227

64,794.9940

January 17, 2019

446

296.9417

132,435.9982

January 18, 2019

404

298.9282

120,766.9928









In total

1,576

293.3522

462,322.9910

































Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under http://

www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.



The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned

by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA

trading).



Einbeck, January 22, 2019



KWS SAAT SE



The Executive Board

