Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.01.2019 / 12:58



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Steffens

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG


b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
180.38809 EUR 1803880.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
180.38809 EUR 1803880.90 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA














Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
48457  22.01.2019 


