MediClin AG: Preliminary Group EBIT mainly burdened by one-off effects - preliminary Group sales meets forecast


Offenburg, 22.01.2019 - MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) informed today, that the preliminary operative Group EBIT will be between EUR 22 to 23 mill. and the preliminary Group EBIT burdened by one-off effects between EUR 14.5 - 15.5 mill. (previous year: 6.6 mill., adjusted EUR 26.7 mill.). Therefore MEDICLIN will not achieve the guidance for the Group EBIT in the amount of EUR 26 mill. The main reason for the decrease in results are possible additional expenses as well as provisions for personnel and other personnel expenses (one-off effects) in the amount of expected about EUR 7.5 mill.



Regarding sales growth of the Group, this will probably reach 6 %.



The disclosure of the preliminary figures for financial year 2018 will be on 22 February 2019 in the usual scale. The annual report 2018 will be available from 29 March 2019 onwards.



