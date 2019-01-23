DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 2nd Interim Announcement





22.01.2019 / 16:44





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, January 22, 2019



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd

Tranche - 2nd Interim Announcement



In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that

the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche

would continue from January 7, 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volumeweighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price (EUR)1)



(number)



January 14, 2019

13,782

EUR 196.6659

January 15, 2019

13,598

EUR 197.3291

January 16, 2019

13,587

EUR 197.8096

January 17, 2019

13,590

EUR 198.9239

January 18, 2019

13,122

EUR 202.8683

In total

67,679

EUR 198.6847



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice.











The total number of shares bought back within the framework of

137,738

the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to



The total number of shares bought back within the framework of

5,227,617

the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018



(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to























Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, January 22, 2019



adidas AG



The Executive Board

