DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG is expecting to significantly exceed the profit guidance for 2018
2019. január 22., kedd, 20:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG announces, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly.
Currently the Executive Board is expecting growth of the adjusted net profit of around 17 per cent. This is against a guidance of more than 10 per cent.
