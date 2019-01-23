DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG is expecting to significantly exceed the profit guidance for 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Annual Results


Deutsche Börse AG: Deutsche Börse AG is expecting to significantly exceed the profit guidance for 2018


22-Jan-2019 / 20:25 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG announces, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly.

Currently the Executive Board is expecting growth of the adjusted net profit of around 17 per cent. This is against a guidance of more than 10 per cent.



