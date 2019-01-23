DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Annual Results





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG announces, after consolidating the preliminary results for the financial year 2018 for the first time, that the guidance for the growth of the adjusted net profit for 2018 will be exceeded significantly.



Currently the Executive Board is expecting growth of the adjusted net profit of around 17 per cent. This is against a guidance of more than 10 per cent.







Contact:



Ingrid Haas



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17







Martin Halusa



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01







E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com





