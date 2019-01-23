DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE: Consolidated operating revenue of fiscal year 2018 increases by 5.7 per cent to EUR 480.5 million based on preliminary figures - Earnings development in line with expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Sixt Leasing SE: Consolidated operating revenue of fiscal year 2018 increases by 5.7 per cent to EUR 480.5 million based on preliminary figures - Earnings development in line with expectations
Consolidated revenue in the fiscal year 2018 rose to EUR 805.8 million (2017: EUR 744.0 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved slightly to EUR 240.8 million (2017: EUR 234.3 million). As expected, earnings before taxes (EBT) remained at around the previous year"s level, totalling EUR 30.5 million (2017: EUR 29.7 million). Operating return on revenue amounted to 6.4 per cent und was thus slightly above the long-term target of 6.0 per cent (2017: 6.5 per cent).
The contract portfolio of the Sixt Leasing Group (without franchise and cooperation partners) as of 31 December 2018 reached 129,700 contracts and thus, as expected, remained at around the previous year"s level (31 December 2017: 132,900 contracts).
In the Online Retail business field, a little bit over 10,000 new contracts were concluded in the fiscal year 2018 (2017: around 12,000 new contracts adjusted by the contract conclusions from the 1&1 campaign). The guidance was at 10,000-12,000 new contracts. Hence, the contract portfolio of the Online Retail business field as of 31 December 2018 totalled 44,700 contracts (31 December 2017: 45,400 contracts).
In the Fleet Leasing business field, as expected, the contract portfolio as of 31 December 2018 declined to 43,000 contracts (31 December 2017: 48,100 contracts).
The contract portfolio of the Fleet Management business unit performed better than expected and rose by 6.6 per cent to 42,000 contracts due to a strong fourth quarter (31 December 2017: 39,400 contracts). The Company had only expected a slight increase here.
All information in this release is based on still preliminary key figures on the business development in the 2018 fiscal year. The complete set of preliminary figures will be published as planned on 14 March 2019.
Note: "Consolidated operating revenue" and "operating return on revenue" are non-IFRS figures. Information on the composition of the Group"s operating revenue and the calculation of the operating return on revenue are available in the Annual Report 2017 of Sixt Leasing SE on page 100 (available under ir.sixt-leasing.com).
--
Contact:
Stefan Kraus
Investor Relations
Email: ir@sixt-leasing.com
Tel: +49 89 74444 4518
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt Leasing SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 744 44 - 8 4518
|E-mail:
|ir@sixt-leasing.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt-leasing.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
768989 23-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
