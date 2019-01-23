

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





23.01.2019 / 19:12





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Street:

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

Postal code:

60329

City:

Frankfurt/Main

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti

Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA, Obotritia Capital KGaA





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Nov 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

42.11 %

0 %

42.11 %

1331250

Previous notification

40.90 %

0 %

40.90 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2LQUA5

0

560629

0 %

42.11 %

Total

560629

42.11 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Rolf Elgeti

%

%

%

EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Rolf Elgeti

%

%

%

Obotritia Capital KGaA

3.04 %

%

%

Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA

39.00 %

%

39.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 Jan 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























23.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



