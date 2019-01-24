DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ISRA VISION AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





ISRA VISION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: January 31, 2019

German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: January 31, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: January 31, 2019

German: https://www.isravision.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaftsberichte/

English: https://www.isravision.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports/





