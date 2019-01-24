DGAP-News: euromicron AG: Dr. Frank Schmitt joins euromicron AG"s Executive Board
DGAP-News: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Frankfurt/Main, January 24, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has appointed Dr. Frank Schmitt to the company"s Executive Board effective February 1, 2019.
Dr. Frank Schmitt (48) was last Vice President Internet of Things (IoT) Services & Portfolio, Digital Division, at T-Systems International GmbH. From 2003 on, he held various responsibilities in project and service business there and then took charge of business development of new digital business models and product development of digital portfolios. Dr. Schmitt"s career had previously taken him to debis Systemhaus GmbH, Darmstadt, among other companies.
"With Dr. Schmitt, euromicron has acquired a proven digitization expert who has gained an outstanding reputation in the field of solutions for business customers (B2B) relating to digital production, digital buildings and digital mobility solutions over many years," states Ms. Evelyne Freitag, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG, adding: "Technical expertise and product development are crucial to our strategy. Our customers value the tailored IT solutions the euromicron Group delivers and rely on us to guide them securely to the digital future. Dr. Schmitt thus ideally complements the Executive Board"s expertise."
About euromicron AG:
The euromicron Group has 16 subsidiaries, including ELABO, LWL-Sachsenkabel, MICROSENS and telent. The technology group, which is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main and has been listed on the stock market since 1998, has around 1,800 employees at 30 locations worldwide. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR332.9 million in fiscal year 2017.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|euromicron AG
|Zum Laurenburger Hof 76
|60594 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 631583-0
|Fax:
|+49 69 631583-17
|E-mail:
|info@euromicron.de
|Internet:
|www.euromicron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0300
|WKN:
|A1K030
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
