Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Schmitt as Chief Technical Officer effective February 1, 2019



He contributes in-depth IoT expertise



Frankfurt/Main, January 24, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG has appointed Dr. Frank Schmitt to the company"s Executive Board effective February 1, 2019.





Dr. Frank Schmitt (48) was last Vice President Internet of Things (IoT) Services & Portfolio, Digital Division, at T-Systems International GmbH. From 2003 on, he held various responsibilities in project and service business there and then took charge of business development of new digital business models and product development of digital portfolios. Dr. Schmitt"s career had previously taken him to debis Systemhaus GmbH, Darmstadt, among other companies.





"With Dr. Schmitt, euromicron has acquired a proven digitization expert who has gained an outstanding reputation in the field of solutions for business customers (B2B) relating to digital production, digital buildings and digital mobility solutions over many years," states Ms. Evelyne Freitag, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG, adding: "Technical expertise and product development are crucial to our strategy. Our customers value the tailored IT solutions the euromicron Group delivers and rely on us to guide them securely to the digital future. Dr. Schmitt thus ideally complements the Executive Board"s expertise."





euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and so accomplish digitization successfully. With its solutions for Digital Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and related smart services, euromicron is a partner to small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations. euromicron"s core competences include tailored and innovative technology solutions. With its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers networked, overarching solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps its customers increase their agility and efficiency, as well as develop new business models.



The euromicron Group has 16 subsidiaries, including ELABO, LWL-Sachsenkabel, MICROSENS and telent. The technology group, which is headquartered in Frankfurt/Main and has been listed on the stock market since 1998, has around 1,800 employees at 30 locations worldwide. euromicron AG generated total sales of EUR332.9 million in fiscal year 2017.



