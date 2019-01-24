DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





24.01.2019 / 15:24





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: January 25, 2019

German: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte





24.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

