DGAP-AFR: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2019. január 24., csütörtök, 15:24





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten


Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


24.01.2019 / 15:24


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 25.01.2019
Deutsch: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte














24.01.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Reuterweg 16

60323 Frankfurt

Deutschland
Internet: www.citifirst.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




769301  24.01.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769301&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum