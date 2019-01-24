DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch AG has decided to take part in 5G spectrum auction
2019. január 24., csütörtök, 15:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
1&1 Drillisch AG has decided to take part in 5G spectrum auction
The company is confident that this step will establish the basis for a successful and lasting positioning of the 1&1 Drillisch Group as the fourth mobile network operator in Germany, and to make a substantive contribution to enabling Germany to become Europe"s leading 5G market.
Furthermore, 1&1 Drillisch has today agreed with a European banking consortium - in addition to group-internal credit lines with United Internet AG- on credit lines of its own in the amount of EUR 2.8 billion. In addition to its available liquidity and the sustainable cash flows from its operative business, these credit lines are available as of now to 1&1 Drillisch.
In the event of a successful acquisition of spectrum at the auction, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of 1&1 Drillisch AG will review whether the company"s dividend policy ought to be adjusted so as to provide the company with additional investment resources for setting-up a high performance mobile network and to reduce the distribution rate accordingly. The current dividend policy of 1&1 Drillisch stipulates that approx. 80% of the Group"s net operating results be distributed as dividend provided that the funds are not needed for the further development of the company.
1&1 Drillisch AG
Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
769267 24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
