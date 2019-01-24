DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away
2019. január 24., csütörtök, 16:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc Message
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG passed away
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
|80636 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+89 444456 - 866
|Fax:
|+89 444456 - 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
769251 24-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
