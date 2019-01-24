DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Munich, January 24, 2019



Gigaset AG mourns Bernhard Riedel

Chairman of the Supervisory Board passed away





Bernhard Riedel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG, today unexpectedly passed away in Munich. Bernhard Riedel was 57 years old.

Gigaset AG CEO Klaus Weßing on the death of Bernhard Riedel: "The news about the death of Bernhard Riedel has taken us deep. Our thoughts in this difficult times are especially with Mr. Riedel"s family and his close friends. With Bernhard Riedel, Gigaset is losing not only its long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, but also one of the persons who has significantly assisted and advised the change of the company during the last few years. Mr. Riedel has always been wholeheartedly committed to the company in all matters."

Bernhard Riedel has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG since 2005. On March 22, 2013, he took over the chairmanship.

The colleagues of the Supervisory Board Ulrich Burkhardt, Helvin Wong, Flora Shiu, Paolo Vittorio Di Fraia and Xiaojian Huang deeply regret the loss. Helvin Wong, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "Also our thoughts are with the family of Bernhard Riedel in this hard times. We are mourning the loss of a respected colleague, highly deserved personality for Gigaset and a precious friend."

The Supervisory Board will continue to perform its duties under the direction of the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Helvin Wong. Ms. Barbara Münch is the substitute member elected by the Annual General Meeting and henceforth member of the Supervisory Board as of today.



