Luxembourg, January 24, 2019 - ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") announces that on January 24, 2019 the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") appointed Mr. David Daniel as a member and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. David Daniel was appointed on a provisional basis until his membership may be confirmed by a general meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held in March 2019. He will fill the vacant position on the Board of Directors following the resignation of Mr. Shlomo Zohar.



David Daniel was also appointed as the CEO of ADO Group LTD, Israel, following Shlomo Zohar in this position after the end of his term.



David Daniel (48) has extensive experience in the real estate industry. His most recent position was vice President, Head of Real Estate at Psagot Investment House, Israel




About ADO Properties



ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin"s S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city"s periphery.



 















