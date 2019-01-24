DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. announces change to the board of directors
2019. január 24., csütörtök, 18:40
DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
ADO Properties S.A. announces change to the board of directors
David Daniel was also appointed as the CEO of ADO Group LTD, Israel, following Shlomo Zohar in this position after the end of his term.
David Daniel (48) has extensive experience in the real estate industry. His most recent position was vice President, Head of Real Estate at Psagot Investment House, Israel
ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin"s S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city"s periphery.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 27 84 56 710
|Fax:
|+352 26 26 34 079
|E-mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
769425 24.01.2019
