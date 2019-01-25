

pressrelease





Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Jan. 24, 2019

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2018 INVESTOR CALL

ON FEB. 13

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2018 fourth

quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 13 before

trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president

and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president

and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference

call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a complete

press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation,

will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold

Nixdorf"s website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on

Wednesday, Feb. 13. Live access to the conference call, as well as the

replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will

last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes

prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:























Dial-in

number

Passcode

Time/Date

Conference Call

US/Canada:

877-260-

8261813

8:30 a.m. ET,



1479





Feb. 13, 2019





International: 334-







323-0522











































About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape. The

company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000

employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

###

PR/19-3932



























