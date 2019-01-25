DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





25.01.2019 / 15:43





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2019

German: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q1_2019_DE.pdf

English: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q1_2019_US.pdf





