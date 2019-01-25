

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Delivery Hero SE

Street:

Oranienburger Straße 70

Postal code:

10117

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Rocket Internet SE

City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Global Online Takeaway Group S.A.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

17 Jan 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

5.25 %

0.0002 %

5.25 %

185930494

Previous notification

8.39 %

0.004 %

8.39 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43



9755215

%

5.25 %

Total

9755215

5.25 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Purchase Option

N/A

N/A

289

0.0002 %





Total

289

0.0002 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Rocket Internet SE

%

%

%

Jade 1085. GmbH

%

%

%

International Rocket GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

Global Founders Capital Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Global Founders Capital GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG Nr. 1

%

%

%

Global Online Takeaway Group S.A.

4.95 %

%

4.95 %









9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 Jan 2019



