25.01.2019





Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019

German: https://www.vossloh.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-veroeffentlichungen/finanzpublikationen/

English: https://www.vossloh.com/en/investor-relations/financial/financial-publications/





