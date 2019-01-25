DGAP-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


25.01.2019 / 15:49


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 25.07.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 25.07.2019
Deutsch: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2019_DE.pdf
Englisch: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q2_2019_US.pdf














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

Vosslohstr. 4

58791 Werdohl

Deutschland
Internet: www.vossloh.com





 
