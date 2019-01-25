DGAP-AFR: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2019
German: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2019_DE.pdf
English: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q3_2019_US.pdf














Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

Vosslohstr. 4

58791 Werdohl

Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com





 
