UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE



SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934



DATE OF REPORT (Date of earliest event reported): January 21, 2019



Linde plc



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)















Ireland

001-38730

98-1448883

(State or other

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction

File Number)

Identification No.)

of incorporation)































The Priestley Centre



10 Priestley Road



Surrey Research Park



Guildford, Surrey GU2 7XY



United Kingdom



(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)



+44 1483 242200



(Registrant"s telephone numbers, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)



the following provisions:

















ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of

Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of

Certain Officers.



(e)



On January 21, 2019, the Board of Directors of Linde plc (the "Company")

adopted the Linde plc Annual Variable Compensation Plan effective as of

January 1, 2019 (the "Plan"), pursuant to which annual variable

compensation awards may be paid to executive officers and other eligible

employees of the Company. The Plan is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-

K and is incorporated herein by reference.



Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.



LINDE PLC









Date: January 25, 2019

By:

/s/ Guillermo Bichara



Name:

Guillermo Bichara



Title:

General Counsel



























Exhibit 10.1



Linde plc



Annual Variable Compensation Plan



Effective January 1, 2019



Linde plc



Annual Variable Compensation Plan



Effective as of January 1, 2019



Section 1: Purpose



The purpose of the Plan is to: (a) provide incentives and rewards to

certain employees who are Executive Officers of the Company or who are in a

managerial, administrative, professional or policy-making capacity for the

Company; (b) assist the Company in attracting, retaining, and motivating

employees of high caliber and experience to deliver strong business results

in line with shareholder expectations; (c) support a performance-driven

culture; and (d) make the Company"s compensation program competitive with

those of other major employers.



Section 2: Definitions



2.1 "Board" shall mean the Board of Directors of Linde plc.



2.2 "Chief Executive Officer" or "CEO" shall mean the Chief

Executive Officer of Linde plc.



2.3 "Committee" shall mean the Compensation Committee of the Board.



2.4 "Company" shall mean Linde plc and such of its subsidiary

companies as shall be designated by the Committee to participate in the

Plan.



2.5 "Department" shall mean the Corporate Human Resources

Department of Linde plc.



2.6 "Executive Officer" shall mean an individual who, for all or

any portion of the Plan Year, was subject to Section 16 reporting

requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



2.7 "Eligible Position" shall mean (i) a position as an Executive

Officer, unless otherwise determined by the Committee, or (ii) another

position in the Company in which an employee acts in a managerial,

administrative, professional or policy-making capacity and which the CEO

designates as an Eligible Position pursuant to Section 3.1



2.8 "Participant" shall mean an employee of the Company who

occupies an Eligible Position.



2.9 "Plan" shall mean this Linde plc Annual Variable Compensation

Plan, as may be amended from time to time.



2.10 "Plan Year" shall mean the calendar year, or part thereof in the

event the Plan is in effect only for part of a calendar year.



2.11 "Variable Compensation Payment" shall mean the amount of the

annual payment, if any, under the Plan determined in accordance with

procedures authorized by the Committee to be payable to a Participant for a

Plan Year. Notwithstanding any provision in this Plan or such Committeeauthorized

procedures to the contrary, in determining the amount of a

Participant"s Variable Compensation Payment for a Plan Year, if any, the

Committee (with regard to any Executive Officer) and the CEO or the

Department (with regard to all other Participants) shall have the

discretion to increase such payment, subject to any maximum determined in

accordance with any applicable guidelines or any other Company plan or

policy or reduce such payment to any amount, including zero, prior to the

payment date of such Variable Compensation Payment. The Variable

Compensation Payment payable to a Participant for a Plan Year, if any, is

determined in accordance with the applicable guidelines and any other

applicable Company plan or policy. A Participant"s selection to receive a

Variable Compensation Payment for a Plan Year shall in no way entitle him

or her to receive, or otherwise obligate the Company, the Committee, the

CEO or the Department to award such Participant, any Variable Compensation

Payments with respect to any future Plan Year. The designation of a

position (excluding a position as an Executive Officer) as an Eligible

Position shall in no way obligate the CEO or the Committee to designate

such position as an Eligible Position, or entitle the person occupying such

Eligible Position to occupy any Eligible Position, with respect to any

future Plan Year.



Section 3: Administration



3.1 The Plan shall be administered by the Committee, which shall

have full power and authority to exercise all of the powers granted to it

under the Plan; construe, interpret and implement the Plan; establish,

amend, and rescind guidelines and administrative regulations to further the

purpose of the Plan; establish and amend performance goals or objectives or

other criteria for Variable Compensation Payments; select or authorize the

selection criteria of Participants (including adding and removing

Participants during the Plan Year); determine and authorize Variable

Compensation Payments; and make all determinations, and take any other

actions, necessary or advisable to administer the Plan. The Committee may

correct any defect or supply any omission or reconcile any inconsistency in

the Plan in the manner and to the extent the Committee deems necessary or

desirable to carry it into effect. The Committee"s decisions, actions, and

interpretations regarding the Plan shall be in its discretion and shall be

final and binding upon all Participants. The Committee may delegate its

duties, powers and authority in whole or in part to the Department or any

individual or individuals, including the CEO. Except as specifically

provided to the contrary, references to the Committee include the

Department and any individual or individuals to whom the Committee has

delegated some or all of its duties, powers and authority hereunder.



3.2 No member of the Committee and no employee of the Company shall

be liable for anything done or omitted to be done by him or her, by any

other member of the Committee, or by any employee of the Company in

connection with the performance of duties under the Plan, except for his or

her own willful misconduct (as determined by a court of competent

jurisdiction in a final judgment or other final adjudication, in either

case, not subject to further appeal) or as expressly provided by statute.

The Company shall indemnify and hold each member of the Committee and each

other director or employee of the Company or of any of its affiliates to

whom any duty or power relating to the administration or interpretation of

the Plan has been delegated against any cost or expense (including counsel

fees) or liability (including any sum paid in settlement of a claim with

the approval of the Committee) arising out of any action, omission or

determination relating to the Plan.



Section 4: Variable Compensation Payments



4.1 All Variable Compensation Payments shall be payable in cash.



4.2 For each Plan Year, the Committee will determine the Variable

Compensation Payments for Executive Officers and shall determine the

Company performance payout factor to be applied to the aggregate amount of

Variable Compensation Payments to be paid to other Participants. Such

determinations shall be based upon an evaluation of performance of the

Company (or any subsidiary or business line or unit thereof) against the

performance goals or objectives or other criteria as were established for

the Company (or any subsidiary or business line or unit thereof) for such

Plan Year and may be subject to adjustment as determined by the Committee

in its discretion.



4.3 In addition, in determining the amount of the Variable

Compensation Payment made to each Participant, the Committee or the

Department, or its delegate, as applicable, shall consider the extent to

which a Participant achieves, during a Plan Year, individual measures of

performance, if any, established for such Participant for such Plan Year.



Section 5: Payment of Variable Compensation Payments



5.1 Variable Compensation Payments to be made in respect of a Plan

Year, if any, shall be made on or before March 15 of the year following the

end of such Plan Year.



5.2 All Variable Compensation Payments shall be made subject to the

terms and conditions of any (i) claw back, recapture or other similar

policy or requirement of the Company (including any such requirement

imposed under applicable law, rule or regulation), as in effect from time

to time, and (ii) nondisclosure, nonsolicitation and noncompetition

agreement, or other similar agreement, between the Participant and the

Company.



Section 6: Termination of Employment



If a Participant"s employment with the Company is terminated during a Plan

Year for any reason, the Committee, with respect to any Executive Officers,

shall determine in its discretion whether the Participant shall be entitled

to a Variable Compensation Payment for such Plan Year and the amount of any

such Variable Compensation Payment. The Committee or its delegate shall

establish guidelines with respect the treatment of Variable Compensation

Payments in connection with the termination of employment of Participants

who are not Executive Officers.



Section 7: General Provisions



7.1 A Participant may not assign a Variable Compensation Payment.

Any attempted assignment shall be null and void. For purposes of this

paragraph, any designation of, or payment to, a Beneficiary shall not be

deemed an assignment.



7.2 Determinations made by the Committee under the Plan need not be

uniform and may be made selectively among Participants, whether or not such

Participants are similarly situated.



7.3 Each Participant will be solely responsible for any applicable

taxes (including, without limitation, employment, income and any additional

taxes), penalties and any interest thereon, that may be incurred in

connection with the receipt any Variable Compensation Payment. The Company

shall have the right to deduct or withhold from any Variable Compensation

Payment any federal, state, local or foreign income or other taxes required

by law to be withheld with respect to such payment.



7.4 Nothing contained in the Plan, and no action taken pursuant to

the Plan, shall create or be construed to create a trust of any kind. A

Participant"s right to receive a Variable Compensation Payment shall be no

greater than the right of an unsecured general creditor of the Company. All

Variable Compensation Payments shall be paid from the general funds of the

Company, and no special or separate fund shall be established, and no

segregation of assets shall be made to assure payment of such Variable

Compensation Payments.



7.5 Nothing contained in the Plan shall give any Participant the

right to continue in the employment of the Company or affect the right of

the Company to discharge a Participant.



7.6 The adoption of the Plan shall not be construed as creating any

limitations on the power of the Board or the Committee to adopt such other

incentive arrangements, apart from the Plan, as it may deem desirable, and

such other arrangements may be either applicable generally or only in

specific cases.



7.7 To the extent applicable, Variable Compensation Payments under

the Plan are intended to be exempt from, or to comply with, Section 409A of

the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended from time to time, or any

successor thereto, and the applicable rulings and regulations thereunder

("Section 409A"), and the Plan shall be interpreted, administered and

construed accordingly. To the extent a Participant would be entitled to a

Variable Compensation Payment under the Plan and such Variable Compensation

Payment is deemed to constitute "deferred compensation" subject to Section

409A that, if paid or provided during the 6 months beginning on such

Participant"s "separation from service" (within the meaning of Section

409A), would be subject to the additional tax under Section 409A because

the Participant is a "specified employee" (within the meaning of Section

409A), such Variable Compensation Payment will be paid to the Participant

on the earlier of the 6-month anniversary of the Participant"s separation

from service or the Participant"s death.



7.8 The Plan shall be construed and governed in accordance with the

laws of the State of Connecticut.



7.9 The Company shall take action it deems necessary or advisable

for the purpose of conforming the Plan and any Variable Compensation

Payment to any present or future law relating to plans of this or similar

nature and to the administrative regulations and rulings promulgated

thereunder.



Section 8: Amendment, Suspension, or Termination



Each of the Board and the Committee reserves the right to amend, suspend,

or terminate the Plan at any time; provided, however, that any amendment,

suspension or termination shall not adversely affect the rights of

Participants to receive Variable Compensation Payments earned prior to such

action.



Section 9: Effective Date and Duration of Plan



The Plan shall be effective beginning as of January 1, 2019 and shall

continue in effect until terminated in accordance with Section 8.



-5-

