







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





25.01.2019 / 19:06







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Müller



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007493991





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

44.00 EUR





484.00 EUR



44.00 EUR





3344.00 EUR



44.00 EUR





11421.90 EUR



44.10 EUR





9613.80 EUR



44.10 EUR





1014.30 EUR



44.10 EUR





617.40 EUR



44.10 EUR





396.90 EUR



44.10 EUR





8820.00 EUR



44.10 EUR





793.80 EUR



44.10 EUR





5644.80 EUR



44.10 EUR





2337.30 EUR



44.10 EUR





970.20 EUR



44.10 EUR





2513.70 EUR



44.14 EUR





3133.94 EUR



44.14 EUR





3133.94 EUR



44.46 EUR





533.52 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

44.10 EUR





54773.50 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-22; UTC±0





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

BATS-Europe

MIC:

CHIX



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























25.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



