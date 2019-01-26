DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
44.00 EUR 484.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 3344.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 11421.90 EUR
44.10 EUR 9613.80 EUR
44.10 EUR 1014.30 EUR
44.10 EUR 617.40 EUR
44.10 EUR 396.90 EUR
44.10 EUR 8820.00 EUR
44.10 EUR 793.80 EUR
44.10 EUR 5644.80 EUR
44.10 EUR 2337.30 EUR
44.10 EUR 970.20 EUR
44.10 EUR 2513.70 EUR
44.14 EUR 3133.94 EUR
44.14 EUR 3133.94 EUR
44.46 EUR 533.52 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
44.10 EUR 54773.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-22; UTC±0


f) Place of the transaction




Name: BATS-Europe
MIC: CHIX














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de





 
