DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Patents Were Ruled Invalid in Patent Lawsuit Against Janssen and Genmab
2019. január 26., szombat, 12:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Patent/Legal Matter
Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 26, 2019
Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Patents Were Ruled Invalid in Patent Lawsuit Against Janssen and Genmab
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announces that it was informed today that in its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech and Genmab A/S, the United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware, based on a hearing held November 27, 2018, has ruled in a Court Order on January 25, 2019, that the asserted claims of three MorphoSys patents with U.S. Patent Numbers 8,263,746, 9,200,061 and 9,758,590 are invalid. The Court thus granted a motion for Summary Judgement of invalidity filed by Janssen Biotech and Genmab, A/S against the three patents held by MorphoSys. As a result of this decision, the jury trial scheduled for February 2019 to consider defendants" alleged infringement and the validity of the MorphoSys patents will now not take place.
MorphoSys"s management is disappointed with the decision and is considering all of its options. The company has the right to appeal this judgement to the Federal Circuit.
On April 4, 2016 MorphoSys had filed a lawsuit in the United States (U.S.) District Court of Delaware against Janssen Biotech, and Genmab, A/S for patent infringement of U.S. Patent Number 8,263,746. In 2017, a second and a third patent with US Patent Numbers 9,200,061 and 9,758,590 were added to the lawsuit. MorphoSys sought redress for infringement by Janssen"s and Genmab"s daratumumab, a CD38-directed monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
This court decision has no bearing upon the composition of matter patent protection for MorphoSys"s own CD38 antibody MOR202 and thus MorphoSys"s ability to develop MOR202 in various indications.
END OF AD HOC RELEASE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About MorphoSys
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
Forward-looking statements
For more information, please contact:
MorphoSys AG
Jochen Orlowski
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
769847 26-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
