







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





28.01.2019 / 14:40







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hans Joachim

Last name(s):

Theiß



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMT Scharf AG





b) LEI

529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005751986





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

11.90 EUR





2261.00 EUR



11.9787879 EUR





19765.00 EUR



12.30 EUR





1107.00 EUR



12.40 EUR





22940.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.19 EUR





46073.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-25; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



