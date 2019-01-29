DGAP-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: ATOSS proposes payout of EUR 4.00 per share
2019. január 28., hétfő, 18:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Payout/Dividend
Munich, January 28, 2019
The management board of ATOSS Software AG proposes to the supervisory board an out payment amounting to EUR 4.00 per share. This out payment includes in continuation of the dividend policy a dividend amounting to EUR 1.40 per share for the business year 2018 and a special dividend amounting to EUR 2.60 per share. The proposal regarding the out payment made by the administrative organs of the company will be decided upon by the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 30, 2019.
Subsequent to the out payment, the equity capital structure of ATOSS Software AG will continue to show a comfortable equity ratio and liquid funds (sight deposits, short-term and long-term other financial assets) of over EUR 20 million by the year end. Thanks to its business model the company is recording regular, significant positive operative cash flows. The company"s operating cash flow for the year 2018 is expected to come in at the high level of EUR 12,6 million.
The preliminary results for the full year 2018 and the fourth quarter 2018 will be released on January 31, 2019.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ATOSS Software AG
|Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
|81671 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4 27 71-100
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@atoss.com
|Internet:
|www.atoss.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005104400
|WKN:
|510440
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
770251 28-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
