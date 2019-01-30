DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretizes restructuring plan for sugar segment

2019. január 29., kedd, 15:59





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company


Südzucker AG: Südzucker concretizes restructuring plan for sugar segment


29-Jan-2019 / 15:59 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Insider information publication according to section 17 MAR

Mannheim, 29 January 2019



Südzucker concretizes restructuring plan for sugar segment



In today"s meeting, the executive board of Südzucker AG has concretized its restructuring plan for the sugar segment. Tomorrow, the restructuring plan is to be presented in the supervisory board meeting. This follows the announced examination in the sugar segment against the background of an ongoing difficult global and European market environment which is significantly shaped by a historically low EU price level.



With this restructuring plan the executive board of Südzucker AG targets to reduce the impact of the strong price variation in global and EU sugar markets on the sugar segment and therefore to secure and strengthen the sustained economic corporate success. The restructuring plan envisages measures along the whole value chain. In Germany and other European countries it contemplates - besides additional general cost reduction measures in administration - also capacity adaptations that could lead to factory closures with a reduction of the sugar production volume of up to approximately 700,000 tonnes p.a. The objective is to streamline the capacities more alongside the European market demand. Total cost savings impact could amount up to approximately EUR 100 million p.a.



The implementation of the restructuring planned by the executive board requires approval by the supervisory board. Decisions are aimed to be taken in the upcoming weeks following further consultations of the supervisory board.



The executive board will promptly inform the works councils and the employees about the status of its planning.



Südzucker AG

Central Investor Relations Department

Nikolai Baltruschat

Maximilianstraße 10

68165 Mannheim, Germany

Phone: +49 621 421-240

Fax: +49 621 421-449

investor.relations@suedzucker.de










29-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 - 421-530
Fax: +49 (0)621 - 421-7530
E-mail: investor.relations@suedzucker.de
Internet: www.suedzucker.de
ISIN: DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372
WKN: 729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



770515  29-Jan-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770515&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum