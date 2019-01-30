DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast





MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for fiscal year 2017/2018 and forecast for 2018/2019





Revenues declined by EUR1.7 million to EUR 16.8 million



EBIT of EUR 6.7 million, 40 % margin



Net income increased by EUR1.6 million to EUR 7.2 million



Forecast for fiscal year 2018/2019:

Slight decline in revenues to EUR 16.0 million to EUR 16.5 million

Significant decline in EBIT to EUR 1.5 million to EUR 2.0 million, including expected impairment of EUR 4.5 million







Bremen, January 29, 2019 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces its results for fiscal year 2017/2018 (October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018):

Revenues in the past fiscal year 2017/2018 amounted to EUR 16.8 million (compared to EUR 18.5 million in fiscal year 2016/2017). 31 % of sales revenues are attributable to license business of EUR 5.2 million (prev. year: EUR 5.7 million), 42 % to revenues from maintenance contracts (software service contracts) of EUR 7.1 million (prev. year: EUR 7.5 million) and 27 % to other revenues of EUR 4.5 million (prev. year: EUR 5.3 million). The decline in license and maintenance revenues compared to the previous year is mainly due to the significantly lower average USD exchange rate compared to the previous year. The decline in revenues from other revenues compared with the previous year, which included the sale of extensive usage rights to MeVisLab for EUR 1.8 million, was reduced by an increase in revenues in the Development Services.

As a result, EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) of EUR 6.7 million was generated in 2017/2018, compared to EUR 8.0 million in 2016/2017. Although the EBIT margin of 40 % was lower than the previous year"s figure of 43 %, it is still very attractive.

The financial result of MeVis is significantly impacted by the exchange rate between the respective bal-ance sheet dates and has improved by EUR 1.4 million to EUR 0.6 million compared to the previous year due to the stronger closing rate at the end of the fiscal year.

Due to the fiscal unity in the past fiscal year, only minor income taxes for EUR 0.1 million were incurred, after a tax expense of EUR 1.5 million in the previous year.

This results in a net profit of EUR 7.2 million (43 % margin) for fiscal year 2017/2018, compared to EUR 5.6 million (30 % margin) in 2016/2017. This corresponds to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 3.94 compared to EUR 3.09 in 2016/2017.

"Fiscal year 2017/2018 was another very successful year for us." Said Marcus Kirchhoff, CEO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG, "but our dependency on Hologic remains very high, which will have a significant negative impact on sales and earnings in the medium to long term. On the other hand, the increase in revenues from new projects, e.g. as part of the cooperation with Varian Medical Systems in the Development Services segment or with the Varex Imaging Corporation, is a positive factor for us. Here we expect a further increase in 2018/2019. At the same time, we are working hard to expand our offerings in the areas of cloud-based systems, online training products, software as a service, imaging modules and services."

Dr. Robert Hannemann, CFO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG, added: "For fiscal year 2018/2019, we expect a slight decline in revenues to EUR 16.0 million to EUR 16.5 million. The expected revenue decline in the Digital Mammography segment will only be partially offset by the forecasted revenue growth in the Development Services and Other Operating Activities segments. Earnings before financial result and taxes (EBIT) are expected to decline significantly to between EUR 1.5 million and EUR 2.0 million. This includes an expected impairment of goodwill for the Hologic (Digital Mammography) business of EUR 4.5 million."

The interim financial report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 will be published on February 26, 2019.

