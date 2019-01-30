DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hans-Ulrich
Last name(s): Holdenried

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
19.615 EUR 11906.31 EUR
19.620 EUR 70671.24 EUR
19.625 EUR 64585.88 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
19.622 EUR 147163.43 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
