Aurubis AG: Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG


Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG



Hamburg, January 30, 2019



In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG unanimously passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Roland Harings as CEO. He will succeed Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019. Mr. Roland Harings will assume his new position on July 1, 2019.



Mr. Roland Harings is switching from the position of CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH to Aurubis AG.



Contact:

Dr. Björn Carsten Frenzel

Leader Legal Affairs

E-Mail: c.frenzel@aurubis.com

Tel: +49 40 78 83 30 44










Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
Fax: +49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
E-mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com
Internet: www.aurubis.com
ISIN: DE0006766504
WKN: 676650
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
