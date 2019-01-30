DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG
2019. január 30., szerda, 18:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mr. Roland Harings to become new CEO of Aurubis AG
Hamburg, January 30, 2019
In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG unanimously passed a resolution to appoint Mr. Roland Harings as CEO. He will succeed Mr. Jürgen Schachler, who will leave the company when his contract expires on June 30, 2019. Mr. Roland Harings will assume his new position on July 1, 2019.
Mr. Roland Harings is switching from the position of CEO of MKM Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH to Aurubis AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 78
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 78 83 - 31 30
|E-mail:
|a.seidler@aurubis.com
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006766504
|WKN:
|676650
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
771135 30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
