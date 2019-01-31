DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints two new members of the Management Board
2019. január 30., szerda, 21:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) today appointed at an extraordinary meeting Jörn Werner as a member of the Management Board with effect from 1 March 2019 and also appointed him as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO). In addition, the Supervisory Board today appointed Karin Sonnenmoser as a member of the Management Board with focus on Finance (CFO) with effect from 1 March 2019.
This concludes the replacements in the Management Board. As of 1 April 2019, the Management Board of CECONOMY will again consist of three members: Jörn Werner (CEO), Karin Sonnenmoser (CFO) and Dr. Dieter Haag Molkenteller (CLCO). The interim function of Dr. Bernhard Düttmann as a member of the Management Board ends on 31 March 2019. From this date Dr. Düttmann resumes his currently suspended activity on the Supervisory Board of the company.
Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7223
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
771183 30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]