The Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) today appointed at an extraordinary meeting Jörn Werner as a member of the Management Board with effect from 1 March 2019 and also appointed him as new Chairman of the Management Board (CEO). In addition, the Supervisory Board today appointed Karin Sonnenmoser as a member of the Management Board with focus on Finance (CFO) with effect from 1 March 2019.







This concludes the replacements in the Management Board. As of 1 April 2019, the Management Board of CECONOMY will again consist of three members: Jörn Werner (CEO), Karin Sonnenmoser (CFO) and Dr. Dieter Haag Molkenteller (CLCO). The interim function of Dr. Bernhard Düttmann as a member of the Management Board ends on 31 March 2019. From this date Dr. Düttmann resumes his currently suspended activity on the Supervisory Board of the company.





Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG

