Hamburg, 31 January 2019



Hapag-Lloyd AG: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2022 in an amount of EUR 170 million





Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG) has decided to redeem EUR 170 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2022 on 11 February 2019 at the fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent.1) USD 152 million (approximately EUR 133 million as of today) of the EUR 170 million will be paid from cash proceeds resulting from the settlement of a receivable of HLAG"s subsidiary United Arab Shipping Company Limited (UASC) which was recognized in the course of the business combination of HLAG and UASC.



1) Regulation S Global Notes: Common Code 155557664, ISIN XS1555576641



Restricted Global Notes: Common Code 155557699, ISIN XS1555576997









Contact:



Heiko Hoffmann



Senior Director Investor Relations





Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Phone +49 40 3001-2896



Fax +49 40 3001-72896



Mobile +49 172 875-2126

