

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG





Hapag-Lloyd AG: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2022 in Höhe von 170 Millionen Euro





31.01.2019 / 15:06 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Hamburg, 31. Januar 2019



Hapag-Lloyd AG: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2022 in Höhe von 170 Millionen Euro





Die Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG) hat beschlossen, die mit einem Kupon von 6,75% verzinsten Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2022 zum 11. Februar 2019 in Höhe von 170 Millionen Euro zu dem festgelegten Rückzahlungspreis von 103,375 Prozent vorzeitig zurückzuführen.1) Von den 170 Millionen Euro werden USD 152 Millionen (in etwa 133 Millionen Euro per Stand heute) aus Mitteln gezahlt, die aus der Begleichung einer Forderung von HLAGs Tochtergesellschaft United Arab Shipping Company Limited (UASC) resultiert, welche im Zuge des Zusammenschlusses von HLAG und UASC entstanden ist.



1) Regulation S Global Notes: Common Code 155557664, ISIN XS1555576641



Restricted Global Notes: Common Code 155557699, ISIN XS1555576997









Kontakt:



Heiko Hoffmann



Senior Director Investor Relations





Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Telefon +49 40 3001-2896



Fax +49 40 3001-72896



Mobil +49 172 875-2126

