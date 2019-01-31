DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2022 in Höhe von 170 Millionen Euro
2019. január 31., csütörtök, 15:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Hamburg, 31. Januar 2019
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2022 in Höhe von 170 Millionen Euro
1) Regulation S Global Notes: Common Code 155557664, ISIN XS1555576641
Restricted Global Notes: Common Code 155557699, ISIN XS1555576997
Kontakt:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telefon +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobil +49 172 875-2126
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-Mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
771419 31.01.2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]