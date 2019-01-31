DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to maturity
2019. január 31., csütörtök, 15:14
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond
Hamburg, 31 January 2019
Hapag-Lloyd decides partly redemption of senior note prior to maturity
Hapag-Lloyd AG has decided to partly redeem EUR 170 million of its senior note on 11 February 2019 and prior to its maturity 2022 at a fixed redemption price of 103.375 percent. The senior note was issued in February 2017 with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 450 million. The annual coupon is 6.75 percent.
This partial redemption will be done from cash proceeds, predominantly resulting from a settled long-term receivable of United Arab Shipping Company Limited in an amount of USD 152 million (around EUR 133 million as of today). This receivable arose in the course of the business combination with Hapag-Lloyd from the sale of an investment in an associate.
"Further deleveraging and optimizing our capital structure are important goals of our financial agenda. Partly repaying this senior note ahead of maturity is a step on the right direction to reach our leverage target, further improve our repayment profile and continue to reduce interest expenses", said Nicolás Burr, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
771393 31.01.2019
