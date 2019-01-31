

31.01.2019 / 18:30





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Dialog Semiconductor PLC, GB0059822006

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer



2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify)iii:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Norges Bank

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name



City and country of registered office (if applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

30/01/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

31/01/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.82%

0.45 %

3.26%

76,382,139

Position of previous notification (if



applicable)

3.06%

0.175%

3.232%









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0059822006

2,151,668



2.82%























SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,151,668

2.82%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is



exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Shares on loan (right to recall)



At any time

341,362

0.45 %

























SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

341,362

0.45 %



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash



settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights











































SUBTOTAL 8.B.2













9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the



applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the



financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)



Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold











































10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held





11. Additional informationxvi









Place of completion

Oslo, Norway

Date of completion

31/01/2019







Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only )



A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Norges Bank

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

Bankplassen 2, P.0. BOX 1179, Sentrum, Oslo 0107, Norway

E-Mail

NBIMRegulatoryCompliance@nbim.no

Phone number / Fax number

+4724073134

Other useful information



(at least legal representative for legal persons)

Sai Aanandha Shankhar





B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name



Contact address



E-Mail



Phone number / Fax number



Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)





C: Additional information





































