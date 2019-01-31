DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Airbus statement on commercial discussions with Emirates Airline





31-Jan-2019 / 19:05 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 31 January 2019



Airbus statement on commercial discussions with Emirates Airline

Toulouse, 31 January 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms it is in discussions with Emirates Airline in relation to its A380 contract. The details of Airbus" commercial discussions with customers remain confidential.

* * *

About Airbus



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Media contacts



Stefan SCHAFFRATH stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 616 095592



Rod STONE rod.stone@airbus.com +33 531 085826