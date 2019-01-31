DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus statement on commercial discussions with Emirates Airline
2019. január 31., csütörtök, 19:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE
Ad-hoc release, 31 January 2019
Toulouse, 31 January 2019 - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) confirms it is in discussions with Emirates Airline in relation to its A380 contract. The details of Airbus" commercial discussions with customers remain confidential.
* * *
